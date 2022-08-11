Synthetify Trading 2.4% Lower This Week (SNY)

Synthetify (SNY) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. In the last seven days, Synthetify has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Synthetify coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000653 BTC on popular exchanges. Synthetify has a total market cap of $883,278.13 and approximately $71,129.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004162 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001575 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002213 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00015455 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Synthetify Coin Profile
Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify.
Synthetify Coin Trading
