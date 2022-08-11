Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 255,000 shares, a growth of 258.6% from the July 15th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Sypris Solutions Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ SYPR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,114. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.32. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $26.17 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYPR. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $4,939,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

See Also

