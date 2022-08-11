Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Short Interest Up 73.7% in July

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,667,400 shares, an increase of 73.7% from the July 15th total of 960,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.0 days.

Syrah Resources Trading Up 5.6 %

OTCMKTS:SYAAF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 36,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,801. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. Syrah Resources has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $2.48.

Syrah Resources Company Profile

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mozambique. The company operates through Balama and Vidalia segments. Its flagship project is the Balama graphite and vanadium project located in Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique.

