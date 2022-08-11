Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Short Interest Up 73.7% in July

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,667,400 shares, an increase of 73.7% from the July 15th total of 960,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.0 days.
Syrah Resources Trading Up 5.6 %
OTCMKTS:SYAAF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 36,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,801. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. Syrah Resources has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $2.48.
Syrah Resources Company Profile
