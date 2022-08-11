T Christopher Uchida Sells 750 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $50,317.50.

On Wednesday, July 20th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $57,040.00.

Shares of PLMR traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,322. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 0.12. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $97.18.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.23 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,929,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in Palomar by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,070,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,512,000 after purchasing an additional 135,549 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Palomar by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 879,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,305,000 after purchasing an additional 87,354 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Palomar by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 511,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,728,000 after purchasing an additional 68,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,362,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Palomar from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet raised Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Palomar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

