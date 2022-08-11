T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on TTOO. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.
T2 Biosystems Price Performance
NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31. T2 Biosystems has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $1.12.
About T2 Biosystems
T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.
