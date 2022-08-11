T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TTOO. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

T2 Biosystems Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31. T2 Biosystems has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

About T2 Biosystems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 66,052 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 318.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 236,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 760,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 245,792 shares during the last quarter. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.