Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.96–$0.86 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$2.75–$2.50 EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,299,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,951. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.98 and a 200 day moving average of $138.34. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.08.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.