Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK) Issues Earnings Results

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02), reports. Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 54.49%. The business had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.16 million.

Talkspace Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TALK traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 548,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,518. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. Talkspace has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $249.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talkspace

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 49.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

