Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.73-1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of SKT stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $17.20. The company had a trading volume of 534,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,101. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Dividend Announcement

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $105.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.45 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 350,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 177,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 59,039 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 153,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 32,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.