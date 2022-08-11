Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a growth of 178.3% from the July 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Tarena International Trading Up 0.4 %
TEDU stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.52. 1,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,693. Tarena International has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $62.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of -0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33.
Tarena International Company Profile
Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.
