TD Securities Raises Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target to C$48.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s previous close.

SJ has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on Stella-Jones from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stella-Jones has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.43.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

SJ traded up C$2.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$40.61. 174,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,915. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of C$30.54 and a 52 week high of C$46.51. The stock has a market cap of C$2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$34.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$651.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$568.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 3.7299998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

