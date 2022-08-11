TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Short Interest Down 46.1% in July

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the July 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMVWY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on TeamViewer from €17.00 ($17.35) to €15.00 ($15.31) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TeamViewer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of TeamViewer from €16.00 ($16.33) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TeamViewer from €17.00 ($17.35) to €12.75 ($13.01) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMVWY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.63. 1,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,036. TeamViewer has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $18.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.56.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Assist AR, a remote support solution with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly access, control, and manage connected products from anywhere.

