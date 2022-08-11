Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.
Tecnoglass Stock Performance
NASDAQ TGLS traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $25.46. 129,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,821. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.50. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
Tecnoglass Company Profile
Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.
