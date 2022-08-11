Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

NASDAQ TGLS traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $25.46. 129,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,821. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.50. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Institutional Trading of Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 12,167 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tecnoglass by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,185,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70,247 shares during the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

