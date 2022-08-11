Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Short Interest Update

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Telekom Austria Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAGY remained flat at $12.00 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 109. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. Telekom Austria has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $18.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average is $14.87.

Get Telekom Austria alerts:

Telekom Austria Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5695 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Telekom Austria’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Telekom Austria

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telekom Austria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

(Get Rating)

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, such as text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telekom Austria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telekom Austria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.