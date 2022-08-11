Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Short Interest Update

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, an increase of 137.9% from the July 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Telstra Stock Performance

Shares of TLSYY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,593. Telstra has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.05.

About Telstra

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, media, and digital content in prepaid and post-paid services, as well as operates call centers, Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

