TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Stock Price Up 0.9%

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$39.15 and last traded at C$39.11. 85,544 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 148,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$42.67.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.53.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.