TELUS (NYSE:TU) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TU. TD Securities upgraded TELUS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut TELUS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Desjardins lifted their target price on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.50.

TELUS Stock Performance

NYSE TU opened at $23.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. TELUS has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in TELUS by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,351,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $297,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,725 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in TELUS by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 288,675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 91,230 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in TELUS by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,174,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,028,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869,752 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in TELUS by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in TELUS by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,032,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,188,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

