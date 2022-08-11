Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

Shares of TPX opened at $27.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average of $28.71. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 659.10% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,043,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,260,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,360,000 after purchasing an additional 549,106 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 382,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

