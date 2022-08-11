Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.46.

Shares of PH traded up $4.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $303.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,053. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.12. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

