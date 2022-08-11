Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Has $2.70 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 2.5% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 1,212.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYK stock traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $223.20. 8,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,624. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $84.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.62 and its 200 day moving average is $236.54.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 51.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

