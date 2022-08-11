The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion. The Container Store Group also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.20-$0.25 EPS.

The Container Store Group Trading Up 2.8 %

TCS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $384.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89. The Container Store Group has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $14.25.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $262.63 million during the quarter. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on The Container Store Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $99,718.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,250.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Container Store Group by 447.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 67,281 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in The Container Store Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 959,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Container Store Group by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 50,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units.

