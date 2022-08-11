The Eastern Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:EML)

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:EML opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.41. Eastern has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $69.02 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Frederick D. Disanto bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,327. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Eastern news, Director Frederick D. Disanto bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $41,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,327. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Frederick D. Disanto purchased 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,999.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at $570,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 6,421 shares of company stock worth $134,009. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Eastern by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eastern by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Eastern by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eastern by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eastern in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

