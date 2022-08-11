The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-$0.57 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. The GEO Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.40-$2.46 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.
The GEO Group Price Performance
NYSE:GEO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.63. 1,121,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,520. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average is $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $822.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $9.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,082,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,525,000 after buying an additional 347,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in The GEO Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,772,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,547,000 after purchasing an additional 79,771 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in The GEO Group by 125.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,452,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 809,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in The GEO Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 122,100 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in The GEO Group by 120.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 656,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 359,232 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The GEO Group Company Profile
The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.
Further Reading
