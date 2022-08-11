The Graph Trading Up 20.2% Over Last 7 Days (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One The Graph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000590 BTC on popular exchanges. The Graph has a market cap of $985.72 million and approximately $231.11 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,199.18 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004129 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00037422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00127457 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00067218 BTC.

The Graph Profile

GRT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,900,000,000 coins. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

