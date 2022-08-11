The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Short Interest Update

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Graystone Trading Up 11.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS GYST traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 277,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,237. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. Graystone has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05.
Graystone Company Profile
