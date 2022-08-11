The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Short Interest Update

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Graystone Trading Up 11.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GYST traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 277,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,237. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. Graystone has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05.

Graystone Company Profile

The Graystone Company, Inc engages in Bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in selling and hosting Bitcoin mining equipment to 3rd parties. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

