The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 787 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $2,123,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Home Depot by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 256,301 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $76,719,000 after acquiring an additional 16,757 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $311.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $320.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $291.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.81. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.00.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

