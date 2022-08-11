The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Kroger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 63,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kroger by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,059,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,540,000 after buying an additional 361,600 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

Kroger Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $46.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

