The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stake Lessened by Alphasimplex Group LLC

Alphasimplex Group LLC cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 1.6% of Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,257,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 59,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SHW traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $246.05. 29,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,580. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.38. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.30.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

