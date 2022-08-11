The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.86

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.86 and traded as high as $8.09. The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 8,823 shares traded.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th.
About The Swiss Helvetia Fund
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
