The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.86

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.86 and traded as high as $8.09. The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 8,823 shares traded.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48.

Get The Swiss Helvetia Fund alerts:

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th.

Institutional Trading of The Swiss Helvetia Fund

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,426 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,108 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 97,133 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. 31.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.