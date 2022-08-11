The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Reduced by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,822 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 13,359 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 413.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $63.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.28. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

