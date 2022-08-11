The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Alphasimplex Group LLC

Alphasimplex Group LLC lessened its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Toro by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Toro by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,991,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Toro by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 220,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,992,000 after purchasing an additional 40,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Toro by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $961,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Daryn A. Walters sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $128,055.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,502.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $961,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,462 shares of company stock worth $1,856,537 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toro Price Performance

TTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

TTC stock traded up $1.58 on Thursday, reaching $89.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,225. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $115.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.20 and its 200 day moving average is $85.06. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Toro’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

