Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $17,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO traded up $2.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $595.23. The stock had a trading volume of 45,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,065. The firm has a market cap of $233.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $497.83 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $549.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $557.52.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.39%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,277 shares of company stock worth $33,335,966. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

