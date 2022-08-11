Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.84% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Thorne HealthTech from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Thorne HealthTech Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of Thorne HealthTech stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $5.64. The company had a trading volume of 79,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,568. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $297.40 million and a PE ratio of 203.67. Thorne HealthTech has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Thorne HealthTech ( NASDAQ:THRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $54.67 million during the quarter. Thorne HealthTech had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 1.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Thorne HealthTech will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRN. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Thorne HealthTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Thorne HealthTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,018,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 325,339 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 797,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 93,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

About Thorne HealthTech

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

