Toko Token (TKO) Market Cap Tops $36.84 Million

Toko Token (TKO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 11th. Toko Token has a total market capitalization of $36.84 million and $4.19 million worth of Toko Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toko Token coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Toko Token has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00015417 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00038308 BTC.

Toko Token Coin Profile

Toko Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,500,000 coins. Toko Token’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto.

Toko Token Coin Trading

