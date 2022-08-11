Toncoin Trading Up 25.8% Over Last Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00005039 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and $2.40 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002208 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015055 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Toncoin Profile
Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.
Buying and Selling Toncoin
Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.