Toncoin Trading Up 25.8% Over Last Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00005039 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and $2.40 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015055 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

