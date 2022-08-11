Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Down 93.1% in July

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 93.1% from the July 15th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TRYIY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toray Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Nomura raised Toray Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Toray Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRYIY traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.43. 10,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,937. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Toray Industries has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $14.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

Read More

