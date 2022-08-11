Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,842 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Humana worth $33,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 18.3% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Humana by 1.4% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 218,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,075,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Down 0.4 %

Humana stock opened at $486.00 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $497.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $466.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUM. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price objective on Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.63.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.