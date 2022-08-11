Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 679,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,198,662 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $41,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

TJX Companies stock opened at $63.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.28. The company has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

