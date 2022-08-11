Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Raises Dividend to $0.56 Per Share

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 64.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Tortoise Energy Independence Fund alerts:

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NDP traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,428. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.81. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $34.81.

Institutional Trading of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:NDP Get Rating ) by 92.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Rating)

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.