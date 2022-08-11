TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $52.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.89. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €59.00 ($60.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.