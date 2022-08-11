ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Short Interest Update

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the July 15th total of 846,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ TBLT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.50. 34,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,193,286. ToughBuilt Industries has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $104.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $31.77.
ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($14.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative net margin of 58.14% and a negative return on equity of 81.11%.
ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.
