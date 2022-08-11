ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Short Interest Update

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the July 15th total of 846,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ToughBuilt Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBLT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.50. 34,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,193,286. ToughBuilt Industries has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $104.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $31.77.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($14.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative net margin of 58.14% and a negative return on equity of 81.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ToughBuilt Industries

About ToughBuilt Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLT. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 203,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ToughBuilt Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ToughBuilt Industries by 387.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,465,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,411 shares during the period. 9.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

