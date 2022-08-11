Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the July 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tower One Wireless Stock Performance

TOWTF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 169,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,160. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. Tower One Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.

Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter.

Tower One Wireless Company Profile

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It primarily engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

