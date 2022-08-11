TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Bought by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.23% of TPI Composites worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,650,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,696,000 after acquiring an additional 704,646 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 753,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 588,700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth about $3,570,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 345,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 222.8% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 303,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 209,720 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

TPI Composites Trading Down 1.1 %

TPI Composites Profile

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

