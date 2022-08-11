Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $70.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $52.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TTD. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.76.

Trade Desk stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.43. 66,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,740,649. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1,060.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 2.09. Trade Desk has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

