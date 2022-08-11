Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $70.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $52.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on TTD. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.76.
Trade Desk Stock Up 0.3 %
Trade Desk stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.43. 66,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,740,649. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1,060.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 2.09. Trade Desk has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $114.09.
Insider Activity
In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Trade Desk
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Company Profile
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
