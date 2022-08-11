Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on PPL (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 11,103 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 360% compared to the typical volume of 2,415 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PPL to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,404 shares of company stock worth $914,702 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL

PPL Trading Up 3.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PPL by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in PPL by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PPL by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,041,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,814,000 after purchasing an additional 186,364 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PPL by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after purchasing an additional 775,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in PPL by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,358,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.90. 296,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,670,672. PPL has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.15.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

