Traders Purchase High Volume of Elys Game Technology Put Options (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 542 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 885% compared to the typical volume of 55 put options.

Institutional Trading of Elys Game Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 47.4% during the second quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 132.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Elys Game Technology in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Elys Game Technology in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 923.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 131,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 118,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ELYS. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Elys Game Technology from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Elys Game Technology from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Elys Game Technology Price Performance

Shares of ELYS stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 3.95. Elys Game Technology has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $6.72.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.45 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 136.64% and a negative net margin of 38.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers lottery, online casino games, sports betting, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; virtual sports products; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

