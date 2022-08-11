Traders Purchase High Volume of Johnson Controls International Call Options (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 19,207 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,963% compared to the average daily volume of 931 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 722.8% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $55.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.31. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

