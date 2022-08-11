Tranche Finance (SLICE) Price Reaches $0.0663 on Major Exchanges

Tranche Finance (SLICE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 11th. Tranche Finance has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $27,067.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0663 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tranche Finance Coin Profile

SLICE is a coin. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance.

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranche Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

