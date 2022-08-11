TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $18.50 on August 26th

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 18.50 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $74.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of TDG stock opened at $666.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $571.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $606.99. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $500.08 and a twelve month high of $686.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.87. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDG. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $712.62.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small bought 28,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $565.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,075,945.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,415,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,001,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total value of $6,205,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 28,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $565.00 per share, with a total value of $16,075,945.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,415,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,001,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 253.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

