TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.87, RTT News reports. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $666.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $571.78 and its 200 day moving average is $606.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $500.08 and a 52-week high of $686.06.

TransDigm Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $18.50 per share. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.62.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 28,453 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $565.00 per share, with a total value of $16,075,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,415,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,001,015. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

