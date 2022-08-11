Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,765 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $51,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deere & Company Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Deere & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $401.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $9.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $361.84. 50,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $322.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.37.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

